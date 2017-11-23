Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man hospitalised after Liverpool street brawl
Ten people have been arrested after a mass brawl in Liverpool city centre.
Video courtesy of Daniel Connor.
-
23 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-42095095/man-hospitalised-after-liverpool-street-brawlRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window