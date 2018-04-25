Who are Alfie's Army?
Alfie Evans: The people supporting his family

Alfie Evans has a rare undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition and is being cared for at Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool.

The 23-month-old's parents have been fighting to have him taken to Italy for further treatment while his life support has been withdrawn.

His sad story has inspired people to come out and support him and his family and BBC News went to meet the people calling themselves 'Alfie's Army'.

