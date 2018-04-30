Media player
Forrest Gump: Liverpudlian Rob Pope completes epic run homage
Liverpudlian Rob Pope has just finished running more than 15,000 miles (24,141 km) criss-crossing the United States
Largely paying homage to the route completed by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump, Mr Pope ended his epic run by emulating a scene from the film.
He set off from Alabama in September 2016 and has been raising money for charity ever since.
He also found time in between to set a new Guinness World Record at the London Marathon.
30 Apr 2018
