'I wanted Alfie's name to echo round Everton'

Everton have presented an award to Tom Evans, father of the late Bootle toddler Alfie Evans.

Chairman Bill Kenwright's Blueblood Award is presented to those who embody the Evertonian spirit.

He praised Mr Evans' "dedication" and "steadfastness" during Alfie's long illness.

Alfie, who died on Saturday aged 23 months, had a degenerative brain condition and had been at the centre of a legal battle over his care.

Video credit: evertontv