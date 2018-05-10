Media player
Liverpool to bring back the Giants for third time
The Giants are to return to Liverpool later this year, four years after they were last in the city.
A free show named Liverpool Dreams will take place in the city and Wirral from Thursday 4 October to Sunday 7 October.
The event by French company Royal de Luxe will be the final part in a trilogy, following on from events in 2012 and 2014.
10 May 2018
