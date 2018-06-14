Media player
Queen and Meghan visit Cheshire
The Queen and Duchess of Sussex are in Cheshire for their first royal engagement together.
Her Majesty and newly-married Meghan are officially opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Chester's Storyhouse Theatre.
It is the first time the duchess has attended an event with the Queen without her husband Prince Harry.
14 Jun 2018
