Sir Paul McCartney performs in Liverpool pub
Sir Paul McCartney treated fans in Liverpool to an intimate performance in a pub.

The Beatles star performed in the Philharmonic pub to a small group of fans after spending time in the city with TV presenter James Corden.

Fans said they couldn't believe it.

  • 11 Jun 2018