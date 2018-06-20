Fans cheer on Salah in oldest mosque

Video

Football fans cheered on Mo Salah on Wednesday night as Egypt's World Cup match against Russia was screened in Britain's oldest mosque in Liverpool.

The event was organised by the the Abdullah Quilliam Society and Fans Supporting Foodbanks as a way of bringing communities together.

A chant by Liverpool fans about their record-breaking striker that includes the line "sitting in the mosque, that's where I wanna be" was praised on Twitter by @MoSalah himself.

Despite Salah scoring a penalty for Egypt, Russia won the game 3-1.