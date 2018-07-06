Everton's under-23 squad help buy house for homeless
Everton's under-23 squad launched a fundraising campaign called Home Is Where the Heart Is to raise £230,000 to purchase a house near Goodison Park for young people at risk of becoming homeless.

The players and manager David Unsworth have now handed the keys over to the charity running it.

