Everton under-23 footballers help buy house for homeless
Everton's under-23 squad launched a fundraising campaign called Home Is Where the Heart Is to raise £230,000 to purchase a house near Goodison Park for young people at risk of becoming homeless.
The players and manager David Unsworth have now handed the keys over to the charity running it.
06 Jul 2018
