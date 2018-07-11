Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How the World Cup is teaching 'importance of teamwork'
England's amazing progress in the World Cup is helping children understand the importance of working together, a school on Merseyside says.
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-44794175/how-the-world-cup-is-teaching-importance-of-teamworkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window