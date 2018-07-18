Heatwave 'decimating' Christmas trees
Customers could be hit by a hike in Christmas tree prices later this year, a farmer in the north west of England has warned.

Richard Rainford of Rainford's Christmas Tree Land in Merseyside estimates the heatwave has claimed about a quarter of his crop.

He believes up to 10,000 of his firs, which normally sell for about £50 each, have been destroyed so far.

