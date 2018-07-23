Derelict riverside to become banking hub

Video

Barclays has unveiled plans to create up to 2,500 jobs at a new hub in Glasgow, in a major boost to Scotland's financial services sector.

The bank will house its technology, functions and operations teams at a campus at the planned Buchanan Wharf development on the banks of the Clyde.

Barclays has agreed to purchase the campus development from Drum Property Group and is currently finalising the design of the new facility as part of the wider Buchanan Wharf development.

The bank's existing Scottish operations are expected to start transferring to the new campus from 2021.