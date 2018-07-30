'I'm constantly late for work'
Services cancelled following a timetable shake-up at Northern rail have begun running again.

Northern scrapped 168 services per day last month to try to relieve chaos caused by the timetable's introduction in May.

However, some passengers in Liverpool say more needs to be done.

