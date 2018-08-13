Media player
Video apparently shows Mo Salah using a phone while driving
Liverpool striker Mo Salah has been referred to the police by his own club after he was apparently filmed using a mobile phone while driving.
Merseyside Police confirmed in a tweet that the video had been passed to the "relevant department".
13 Aug 2018
