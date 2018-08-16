Media player
Video
Southport Flower Show garden tells 'living with cancer' story
A gardener has used his plot at a flower show to tell the story of living a life with cancer.
Jason O'Donnell's work at the Southport Flower Show was designed in memory of his father, who died in 2017.
He said the idea behind it was to show that "life with cancer is still life itself".
16 Aug 2018
