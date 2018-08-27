Video

A young girl has climbed the equivalent of Mount Everest three times to raise thousands of pounds for her local hospice over the past year.

Five-year-old Daisy, from Lancashire, has climbed Pendle Hill 52 times to raise money for the Pendleside Hospice.

Pendle Hill stands at an elevation of 557m, while Everest is at 8,848m.

Her father is not expecting her to stop anytime soon.