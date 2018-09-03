Family seek answers over Lourdes 'miracle'

Media player
Lourdes: Family seek answers over World War One 'miracle' cure
The family of a World War One soldier said to be cured of paralysis after a pilgrimage to Lourdes in France look to learn more about his history.
Jack Traynor from Liverpool took the waters in 1923 and his family said he was fully cured by it.
His descendants say he came home pushing his own wheelchair.
This story was shown in full on BBC Inside Out North West on BBC One on Monday 3 September, and is available via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.
