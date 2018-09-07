Cyclist dragged across road in mugging

Video

A cyclist was repeatedly punched in the face and dragged across the road by a would-be mugger as he desperately clung on to his bike.

Police are investigating the attempted robbery on Oxford Road in Manchester city centre at 19:20 BST on Tuesday after video shot by passers-by was circulated on social media.

After the two suspects realised the victim was not prepared to let go of the bike, they fled the scene

Ch Insp Cherie Buttle said: "No one should ever be scared to cycle or walk our streets and disgusting attacks like this will not ever be tolerated."