Crowds queue for Little Boy Giant
Crowds have been queuing to see one of the marionettes featured in Liverpool's latest street theatre show, The Giants.

Hundreds of people have already seen the Little Boy Giant sleeping in a hammock at St George's Hall.

Thousands more are expected to watch the last Royal de Luxe event in the Giants' trilogy - Liverpool's Dream.

The huge marionettes can be seen at landmarks across Liverpool and Wirral from Friday until Sunday.

  • 05 Oct 2018