Giant dog Xolo goes for surprise walkies

Liverpool giants: Dog Xolo goes for surprise walkies
Marionette Xolo the dog went for a surprise walk in Liverpool ahead of The Giants' performance around the city.
The dog ate a burger, lapped water from a bowl and met an actual dog as crowds took in the spectacle.
From Friday to Sunday, Royal de Luxe's huge puppets will make their way through the city centre as well as appearing across the Mersey in Wirral.
05 Oct 2018
