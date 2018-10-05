Giants walk the streets of Liverpool
Liverpool giants: Crowds watch puppets take to street

Three giant puppets have been walking around Liverpool city centre and Wirral.

Large crowds followed the 'Little Boy', Xolo the dog and adult marionettes on both sides of the River Mersey.

It's the third time Royal de Luxe has brought the puppets to Liverpool and will be the final instalment of the trilogy.

Huge crowds turn out to welcome Giants

  • 05 Oct 2018
