Giants wake in Liverpool

Video

Three giant puppets have been walking around Liverpool city centre and Wirral.

Large crowds followed the 'Little Boy', Xolo the dog and adult marionettes on both sides of the River Mersey.

It's the third time Royal de Luxe has brought the puppets to Liverpool and will be the final instalment of the trilogy.

