Video

More than a million people turned out to bid farewell to Liverpool's favourite street puppet show, The Giants.

The event, called Liverpool's Dream, involved a giant man figure, a boy and a dog called Xolo moving through the streets over four days followed by huge crowds.

The finale saw the return of the Little Girl Giant for an emotional farewell on Sunday.

It was The Giants' third, and final, visit to Liverpool with French arts company Royal de Luxe.