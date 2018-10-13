Media player
Southport couple share home with pampered pig
Lee and Joanne Durkin share their Southport home with Parsnip - a 30-stone pig.
They are so dedicated to him that Lee left their wedding reception early to care for him and the couple were unable to leave him to take a honeymoon.
Joanne says Parsnip always comes first and always will.
13 Oct 2018
