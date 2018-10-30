Sight loss won't stop blind photographer

Video

Amateur photographer Richard Burns Wallace is determined to prove that losing his sight need not put an end to his passion for taking pictures.

Salford-based Mr Burns Wallace can only sense light and shade, but has adapted his skills to capture cityscapes in new ways.

As well as listening to his subjects, he uses an app called Be My Eyes to let users logged into the platform describe his surroundings from real-time smartphone images before he captures the scenes on a digital camera.

“[Losing my sight] does get me down but through photography, it takes my mind off things so I can concentrate on taking photos,” said Mr Burns Wallace.