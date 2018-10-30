War poet inspires sculpture
A statue inspired by the poetry of Wilfred Owen is to be unveiled.

The piece shows an exhausted World War One soldier and is being cast in a Liverpool foundry.

Wilfred Owen was killed in action one week before the Armistice in 1918.

The statue will be unveiled in Hamilton Park, Birkenhead on 4 November to mark the anniversary of his death.

