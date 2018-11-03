Artist creates personalised coffins
An artist from Liverpool has been creating personalised coffins.

Gina Czarnecki said she started making the coffins after the death of her father, because his casket said "nothing about him".

All of her coffins are eco-friendly and made from plant and paper materials.

