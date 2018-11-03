Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liverpool artist creates personalised coffins
An artist from Liverpool has been creating personalised coffins.
Gina Czarnecki said she started making the coffins after the death of her father, because his casket said "nothing about him".
All of her coffins are eco-friendly and made from plant and paper materials.
-
03 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-46079690/liverpool-artist-creates-personalised-coffinsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window