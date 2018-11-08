Blind children craft ceramic poppies
Visually-impaired school children have been making ceramic poppies as a lasting legacy to those who lost their sight in World War One.

Pupils from St Vincent's in Liverpool took part in the project along with children from neighbouring schools.

They have been given to the Queen, Prince Phillip and the prime minister, who wore one in the House of Commons.

