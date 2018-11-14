Media player
Manchester Arena bomb survivor thanks public for 'humbling' support
A man left in a coma after the Manchester Arena suicide bombing has thanked people for their "humbling" and "overwhelming" support.
Paul Price had to undergo 28 operations after the blast in May 2017 that left 22 dead - including his partner Elaine McIver - and 112 needing hospital treatment.
Mr Price said: "I have been overwhelmed by the support of the public."
14 Nov 2018
