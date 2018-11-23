Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New chapter for a Southport bookshop's 'faithful friend'
A bookshop has caused a stir on social media after a book which had been sitting on its shelves for 27 years was finally sold.
Marie Anfilogoff, who has worked at Broadhursts bookshop since 1988, said she was "thrilled" someone else could now enjoy the book - but felt she had lost a "faithful friend".
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-46309079/new-chapter-for-a-southport-bookshop-s-faithful-friendRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window