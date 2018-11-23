Final chapter for a bookshop's old book
New chapter for a Southport bookshop's 'faithful friend'

A bookshop has caused a stir on social media after a book which had been sitting on its shelves for 27 years was finally sold.

Marie Anfilogoff, who has worked at Broadhursts bookshop since 1988, said she was "thrilled" someone else could now enjoy the book - but felt she had lost a "faithful friend".

  • 23 Nov 2018
