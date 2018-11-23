Video

Postal workers are helping tackle loneliness among the elderly in a new trial launched in Liverpool.

As part of the Royal Mail's 'Feet on the Street' scheme, posties stop to chat to elderly residents and ask five questions about their wellbeing.

The answers are then relayed to Age Concern and the council so they can respond to any deterioration.

Sue Whalley, CEO for Royal Mail Post and Parcels UK, said: "This new community initiative cements the role we already play in tackling loneliness and isolation, providing individuals with a way to access the local services they really need."