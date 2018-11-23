Brothers arrested at gunpoint in Thailand

Video

Footage has emerged of the moment two brothers wanted by police in Merseyside for suspected drug trafficking offences were arrested in Thailand.

Joseph and Gregory Mulhare from Wirral were detained at gunpoint on 19 November in Pattaya by Thai immigration police.

Thai police said the pair, aged 43 and 38, were being held under warrants issued by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

They are suspected of trafficking cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine in the UK.