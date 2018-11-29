Media player
Girl, 6, hands out advent calendars in children's hospitals
A six-year-old girl who has survived cancer is bringing Christmas cheer to two hospitals by handing out advent calendars to poorly children.
Ava Stokes from Aughton in Lancashire is giving the donated calendars to wards at Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital and the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
29 Nov 2018
