Paddy the lurcher is desperate for a home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paddy the lurcher 'desperate' for new home

Paddy is looking for a new home for his fourth birthday.

Georgina Lowry, at the Dogs Trust Merseyside, told the BBC she was "baffled" as to why the "absolutely gorgeous" lurcher had not already been adopted during the past 11 months.

  • 30 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Doggy dread? Safe ways to behave around hounds