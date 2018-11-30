Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paddy the lurcher 'desperate' for new home
Paddy is looking for a new home for his fourth birthday.
Georgina Lowry, at the Dogs Trust Merseyside, told the BBC she was "baffled" as to why the "absolutely gorgeous" lurcher had not already been adopted during the past 11 months.
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window