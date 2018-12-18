Media player
Doctor turns author after having strokes
Dr Louise Lightfoot had to abandon her dream job as a child psychologist after suffering three strokes before the age of 30.
Liverpool-born Louise is rebuilding her life after being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome a rare inherited condition which affects connective tissue.
She is now the author of several books on "invisible" disabilities aimed at young people.
18 Dec 2018
