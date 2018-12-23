Media player
Video
Christmas cheer among homeless animals
Seven-year-old Jessica has been spreading some Christmas cheer at her local animal shelter.
She launched an appeal for gifts for the animals at Warrington Animal Welfare, and has now visited them to hand out festive treats to the cats, rabbits and guinea pigs at the shelter.
