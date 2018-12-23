Jessica, 7, treats homeless animals for Christmas
Christmas cheer among homeless animals

Seven-year-old Jessica has been spreading some Christmas cheer at her local animal shelter.

She launched an appeal for gifts for the animals at Warrington Animal Welfare, and has now visited them to hand out festive treats to the cats, rabbits and guinea pigs at the shelter.

