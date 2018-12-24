Video

A man has been left with serious injuries after a car struck a group of people in Liverpool city centre.

The victim, 19, was one of four men crossing Slater Street at the junction with Bold Street when he was hit by a white Ford Kuga at about 02:45 GMT.

Another man was also taken to hospital for treatment, said a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.