Car ploughs into group in Liverpool seriously injuring man
A man has been left with serious injuries after a car struck a group of people in Liverpool city centre.
The victim, 19, was one of four men crossing Slater Street at the junction with Bold Street when he was hit by a white Ford Kuga at about 02:45 GMT.
Another man was also taken to hospital for treatment, said a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
24 Dec 2018
