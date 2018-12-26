Footballer hosts kids Christmas party

Media player
Liverpool FC's Trent Alexander-Arnold hosts kids' Christmas party
Liverpool footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold spent his Christmas Day paying for and hosting a Christmas dinner for 60 families from underprivileged backgrounds.
Alexander-Arnold, ambassador for the An Hour for Others charity, went to the festive party in between training for Liverpool FC's Premier League clash with Newcastle.
26 Dec 2018
