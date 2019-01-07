Video

More than 100 teenagers hit the road on bicycles as part of a project to raise awareness about the perils of knife crime on Merseyside.

The Liver Pedlaa Pool group organises bike rides to help young people make new friends and discourage them from joining street gangs.

Organiser Blaen Roberts said the project aimed to educate teenagers about the consequences of carrying knives.

Some of the teenagers involved had been involved in knife crime but later turned their backs on violence.

Mr Roberts said: "You can't just say put down knives and give up violence because, some of these lads, that's all they know.

"You need to give them opportunities and life experience and get them out of that circle."