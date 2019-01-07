Long lead lands dog walker with £50 fine

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Long lead in Bootle Cemetery lands dog walker with £50 fine
A dog-walking grandmother was shocked when she was issued with a £50 penalty notice for having her pet on a lead deemed too long by council enforcement officials.
Maureen Sanders, 80, was given the fine as she walked in Bootle Cemetery with Soren because the dog's lead was more than 2m (7ft) in length.
She said she could not believe walking her dog could lead to a criminal record.
Sefton Council has since cancelled the fine.
-
07 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-46785169/long-lead-in-bootle-cemetery-lands-dog-walker-with-50-fineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window