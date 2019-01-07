Long lead lands dog walker with £50 fine

Video

A dog-walking grandmother was shocked when she was issued with a £50 penalty notice for having her pet on a lead deemed too long by council enforcement officials.

Maureen Sanders, 80, was given the fine as she walked in Bootle Cemetery with Soren because the dog's lead was more than 2m (7ft) in length.

She said she could not believe walking her dog could lead to a criminal record.

Sefton Council has since cancelled the fine.