Girls go for gold with Taekwondo champion
Bianca Walkden dreams of inspiring 100,000 girls to take up martial arts

Taekwondo world champion Bianca Walkden is on a mission - to persuade 100,000 girls to take up the martial art.

The 27-year-old from Liverpool, who became a double world champion in December, wants others to follow in her footsteps.

  • 10 Jan 2019