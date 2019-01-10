Media player
Bianca Walkden dreams of inspiring 100,000 girls to take up martial arts
Taekwondo world champion Bianca Walkden is on a mission - to persuade 100,000 girls to take up the martial art.
The 27-year-old from Liverpool, who became a double world champion in December, wants others to follow in her footsteps.
