Students thanks for Korean War vets
Students journey 5,500 miles to thank Korean War vets

A group of students travelled more than 5,500 miles from South Korea to thank veterans from Greater Manchester for their "sacrifice" in the Korean War.

British soldiers fought with UN forces to repel a North Korean invasion of South Korea in a war that lasted three years from 1950.

One hundred and seventeen soldiers from the North West lost their lives in the conflict.

  • 08 Jan 2019
