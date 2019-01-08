Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Students journey 5,500 miles to thank Korean War vets
A group of students travelled more than 5,500 miles from South Korea to thank veterans from Greater Manchester for their "sacrifice" in the Korean War.
British soldiers fought with UN forces to repel a North Korean invasion of South Korea in a war that lasted three years from 1950.
One hundred and seventeen soldiers from the North West lost their lives in the conflict.
-
08 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-46802068/students-journey-5500-miles-to-thank-korean-war-vetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window