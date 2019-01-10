Media player
Rare Audubon bird book displayed at Liverpool library
One of the world's rarest books by the 19th Century US artist and ornithologist John James Audubon has gone on display at Liverpool Central Library.
Birds of America features ornate hand-painted watercolours. A similar one sold for more than $5m (more than £7m) in 2010.
10 Jan 2019
