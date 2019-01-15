Video

Jurors have been shown a computer-generated version of the Hillsborough stadium as it would have looked in 1989.

The clip was shown to Preston Crown Court on the first day of the trial of David Duckenfield, 74.

It shows key areas of the stadium's Leppings Lane terrace, including turnstiles and a tunnel leading to pens three and four, where a fatal crush occured.

Jurors were also shown photos and plans of the stadium, which was the third largest club football ground in England at the time.

Mr Duckenfield, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans.