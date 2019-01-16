Hillsborough jury shown police box view

Media player
Hillsborough trial: Jury shown police view of stadium
The jury at the trial of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been shown the view from inside the police control box at the stadium.
The prosecution showed what would have been on each of the television screens in front of Mr Duckenfield and his team on 15 April 1989.
Mr Duckenfield, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans.
Ex-Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, who is also on trial, denies safety breaches.
16 Jan 2019
