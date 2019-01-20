Liverpool fan celebrates 104th birthday after Klopp invite
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Liverpool fan celebrates 104th birthday with Klopp invite

A Liverpool fan is celebrating his 104th birthday after club manager Jurgen Klopp invited him to Saturday's game at Anfield stadium.

Bernard Sheridan attended the team's 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace with his son, grandson and great-grandson.

He said he had his "fingers crossed" that Liverpool stay at the top of the Premier League.

  • 20 Jan 2019