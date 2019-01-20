Media player
Liverpool fan celebrates 104th birthday with Klopp invite
A Liverpool fan is celebrating his 104th birthday after club manager Jurgen Klopp invited him to Saturday's game at Anfield stadium.
Bernard Sheridan attended the team's 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace with his son, grandson and great-grandson.
He said he had his "fingers crossed" that Liverpool stay at the top of the Premier League.
20 Jan 2019
