Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Travelodge Liverpool: Digger driver wrecks hotel reception
A builder drove a digger through the doors of a new hotel and repeatedly smashed into the building, leaving a scene of devastation.
The driver went on the rampage at the Travelodge in Liverpool, which is under construction, crashing through the doors, reception desk and smashing into windows.
A witness, ceiling fixer Samuel White, 24, said the man was involved in a pay dispute over £600 with contractors.
Footage courtesy of Samuel White/PA
-
22 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-46959625/travelodge-liverpool-digger-driver-wrecks-hotel-receptionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window