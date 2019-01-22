Digger driver wrecks hotel reception

Video

A builder drove a digger through the doors of a new hotel and repeatedly smashed into the building, leaving a scene of devastation.

The driver went on the rampage at the Travelodge in Liverpool, which is under construction, crashing through the doors, reception desk and smashing into windows.

A witness, ceiling fixer Samuel White, 24, said the man was involved in a pay dispute over £600 with contractors.

Footage courtesy of Samuel White/PA