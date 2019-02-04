Bongo's Bingo is all the rave
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why this bingo night started in Liverpool is all the rave

A club night started in Liverpool has turned the traditional game of bingo on its head.

The event - which combines bingo callers and dabbers with a rave - has now grown to Dubai and Australia and the team behind it are also hatching plans to "crack America".

Warning: Contains flashing images from the beginning.

See more on this story on Inside Out North West on Monday 4 February at 19:30.

  • 04 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'I really enjoy coming to the hospice'