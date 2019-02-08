Baby cuddling the 'best job in the world'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alder Hey Hospital's baby-cuddlers aiding recovery
Volunteer baby-cuddlers are helping with infants' recovery, say Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
-
08 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-47161856/alder-hey-hospital-s-baby-cuddlers-aiding-recoveryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window