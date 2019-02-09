Media player
Rhino rehab therapy for war veterans
Animals, from dogs to horses, have long been known for their ability to provide therapeutic comfort to those suffering from trauma.
A charity is now offering British war veterans the opportunity to work with orphaned rhinos in South Africa as part of animal assisted therapy.
